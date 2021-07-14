More rain possible today and tomorrow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One round of showers and thunderstorms is moving through the area this morning. There could be some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms late this morning through late afternoon. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible this evening as a cold front and upper level disturbance move across the region. Rain could be heavy at times. Some storms this evening could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 70s in Northwest Nebraska to the low to mid 90s in Southeast Nebraska today.

Cold front moving through the area will lead to a wide range of temperatures. (KOLN)

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible mainly this evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low. (KOLN)

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible Thursday with the best chance in the morning. Severe weather is not expected. It will be much cooler in Southeast Nebraska with highs in the 70s. The rest of the area will be below average too with high temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Below average temperatures expected across the area. (KOLN)

There is a small chance of rain Friday through Monday with highs remaining at or below average for this time of the year. The weather pattern may change next week with an upper level ridge taking control over the area. This would lead to hotter temperatures and dry conditions.

Best rain chances are the next couple of the days. Temperatures will be below average Thursday through early next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.