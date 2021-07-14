Advertisement

Nebraska to resume reporting coronavirus statistics

COVID-19 in Nebraska
COVID-19 in Nebraska(1011 NOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(AP) - Nebraska is developing a new website to provide weekly updates on the coronavirus, just two weeks after it quit publicly reporting COVID-19 statistics.

It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday what numbers will be included on the new site or how quickly it will be ready. The state’s decision to stop reporting coronavirus details was criticized by health experts who use the data to track the spread of the virus.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. James Lawler with the University of Nebraska Medical Center said the decision to stop reporting data was poorly timed.

Virus cases have nearly doubled in Nebraska over the past few weeks as the highly contagious delta variant spreads.

