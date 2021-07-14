Advertisement

Ohio coach Frank Solich stepping down to ‘focus on health’

FILE - Ohio head coach Frank Solich watches along the sideline as his team plays against...
FILE - Ohio head coach Frank Solich watches along the sideline as his team plays against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, in this Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, file photo. Ohio coach Frank Solich is retiring after leading the program through 16 seasons of unprecedented success to “focus on his health,” the school said Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The school announced that Solich was stepping down less than two months before the start of the season and his 77th birthday. Offensive coordinator Tim Albin was promoted to head coach. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio football coach Frank Solich is retiring after leading the program through 16 seasons of unprecedented success to focus on his health.

The school announced that Solich was stepping down less than two months before the start of the season and his 77th birthday.

Offensive coordinator Tim Albin was promoted to head coach.

He received a four-year contract. Solich is the winningest head coach in the history of the Mid-American Conference with 115 victories. Including a stint as head coach at Nebraska, his alma mater, Solich is 173-101 as a major college football head coach.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021 State Fair concerts have been announced.
Nebraska State Fair announces concert lineup
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Raymundo Rodriguez
Man suffers significant head injury after being punched at restaurant
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying
Balmore Hernandez Castro and Santos Hernandez
Immigration officers assaulted during arrest

Latest News

Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning - 7/14/21
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
US regulators criticize Buffett’s failed $1.3B pipeline deal
Omaha state lawmaker to run for Nebraska House seat in 2022
Born and raised in the capital city, Hadley Teut has been competing in rodeo’s her whole life....
Lincoln teen competing in hometown for the National High School Finals Rodeo