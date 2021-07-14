Advertisement

Omaha state lawmaker to run for Nebraska House seat in 2022

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A state lawmaker from Omaha has announced he will run in the Democratic primary for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.

Sen. Tony Vargas said in an announcement Tuesday that he will seek the party’s nomination to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a three-term Republican in the district that includes Omaha and parts of its suburbs.

Vargas said Tuesday his focus will be on meeting the needs of working families, including access to affordable, quality health care, living wages and better education.

Vargas is a former public school teacher and one-time member of the Omaha Public Schools Board who was re-elected to a second term in the Legislature in 2020. Bacon has already said he we’ll seek re-election to a fourth term in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021 State Fair concerts have been announced.
Nebraska State Fair announces concert lineup
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Raymundo Rodriguez
Man suffers significant head injury after being punched at restaurant
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying
Balmore Hernandez Castro and Santos Hernandez
Immigration officers assaulted during arrest

Latest News

FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
US regulators criticize Buffett’s failed $1.3B pipeline deal
Born and raised in the capital city, Hadley Teut has been competing in rodeo’s her whole life....
Lincoln teen competing in hometown for the National High School Finals Rodeo
Lincoln teen competing in hometown for the National High School Finals Rodeo
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!