Omaha state lawmaker to run for Nebraska House seat in 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A state lawmaker from Omaha has announced he will run in the Democratic primary for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.

Sen. Tony Vargas said in an announcement Tuesday that he will seek the party’s nomination to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a three-term Republican in the district that includes Omaha and parts of its suburbs.

Vargas said Tuesday his focus will be on meeting the needs of working families, including access to affordable, quality health care, living wages and better education.

Vargas is a former public school teacher and one-time member of the Omaha Public Schools Board who was re-elected to a second term in the Legislature in 2020. Bacon has already said he we’ll seek re-election to a fourth term in 2022.

