Thursday Forecast: Cooler...with some lingering precipitation chances

An early fall-like feel for your Thursday in the wake of our latest storm system...

Low pressure will continue to keep much of the local area under a shower-and-thunderstorm risk Wednesday night...with some thunderstorms potentially severe at times. Damaging winds...large hail...and heavy rain appear to be the main hazards with the strongest storms.

Severe Outlook Wednesday Night (KOLN)

Severe Outlook Thursday (KOLN)

The low pressure area and associated surface front responsible for this activity will slowly push south and east later Wednesday night. With the deliberate movement of this weather system...we will keep a rain chance going into Thursday afternoon...although severe weather would not be expected with any of the precipitation that may continue on Thursday. Mainly dry and pleasant weather should build in for Thursday night and most of Friday. Highs on Thursday may hold in the 70s for much of the region...with highs returning to the 80s for Friday,

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Our weekend looks mild-to-warm...with some isolated thunderstorm chances at times...but much of the Saturday-Sunday period is expected to be dry. We’ll keep small precipitation chances for Sunday night and Monday of next week...before a drier and warmer weather pattern is expected to emerge. We could be looking at temperatures back into the 90s again later next week...and perhaps the mid-to-upper 90s at that.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

