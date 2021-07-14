Advertisement

Trev Alberts to join Huskers as new Athletic Director

Trev Alberts, Athletic Director
Trev Alberts, Athletic Director
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska has announced the next Athletic Director for the Huskers: Trev Alberts.

Alberts has served as the Director of Athletics at the University of Nebraska - Omaha since 2009. He was one of the first Butkus Award winners in 1993 while playing linebacker for the Huskers. Alberts was the 5th overall pick in the 1994 NFL draft.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green will host a press conference with Alberts and University of Nebraska system President Ted Carter at 11 a.m. CT Wednesday.

Bill Moos’ last day as athletic director was June 30. His surprise retirement was announced June 25.

READ MORE: Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos stepping down

