US regulators criticize Buffett’s failed $1.3B pipeline deal

FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as he plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators say Berkshire Hathaway’s $1.3 billion deal to buy a natural gas pipeline from Dominion Energy that fell apart this week should have never been attempted because a similar deal drew strong opposition in the past.

The acting director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Competition, Holly Vedova, said the companies involved should have known that the deal was unlikely to get approved because the agency opposed a similar combination involving Dominion’s Questar pipeline and Berkshire’s Kern River pipeline.

Officials with the utility division of Warren Buffett’s company did not immediately respond to questions about the deal on Tuesday. Dominion officials declined to comment.

