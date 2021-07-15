Arc of Lincoln hosts disabilities awareness dance night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A non-profit that’s biking across the country is making a pit stop tonight in the Capitol City. Not just to rest their legs but to also raise awareness for those with disabilities.

Nearly 30 Ability Experience participants are bicycling across the country. That’s 3,700 miles from San Francisco to Washington D.C.

They made their way to Lincoln which is the official halfway point, and are hanging with those with the Arc of Lincoln. Singing, dancing and smiling filled the dance floor tonight at Christ United Methodist Church.

The Ability Experience bikers wore blue shirts that said Journey of Hope. The Executive Director of Arc of Lincoln is thrilled to have this event back after it was cancelled because of the pandemic.

She said it’s one of the first events people with disabilities have attended since getting vaccinated or isolating at home.

“Just a night of joining friends, dancing and recognizing that we do have disabilities in our community and people still like to do fun activities,” said Michelle Johnson, Arc of Lincoln Executive Director.

“It’s a very humbling experience,” said Ryan Miller, Project Manager for Journey of Hope. “When I completed the trip in 2019 I tell people that Nebraska was my favorite state to go through. I’m serious. The people are very genuine and they’re here to have a good time and are very friendly.”

The Journey of Hope group has one more month on the road. They still have to hit Chicago, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, and are finishing up the trip on August 14 in D.C.

This is the 20th year the group has stopped in Lincoln.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.