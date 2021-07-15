Advertisement

Cause of Lake McConaughy white-bass die-off still inconclusive

(KNOP)
By Nebraska Game and Parks Release
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The cause of a fish die-off at Lake McConaughy, Nebraska’s largest reservoir, remains inconclusive.

Fisheries biologists from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission are investigating a die-off, in which approximately 1,000 dead fish were discovered on the west half of the reservoir. Adult white bass comprised 99% of those fish.

Point-source pollution – any single source from which pollutants are discharged, such as a pipe – does not appear to be a factor, and water quality parameters tested fall within normal ranges.

Routine harmful algal bloom and bacteria monitoring by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy also has yielded no significant elevated levels when tested Wednesday night. Martin Bay tested at .24 parts per billion, well below the 8 parts per billion that triggers a health alert.

Lake users are encouraged to contact Game and Parks at 308-284-8803 if they observe live, stressed fish as pathological/disease testing can only be conducted on live specimens.

Water-based recreation, such as fishing and harvesting fish, swimming and boating are deemed appropriate, at this time.

Officials will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trev Alberts, University of Nebraska Athletic Director
Trev Alberts introduced as new Husker Athletic Director
FILE - Ohio head coach Frank Solich watches along the sideline as his team plays against...
Ohio coach Frank Solich stepping down to ‘focus on health’
City and local group help clear homeless camp near Haymarket Park.
City and local group help clean homeless camp near Haymarket Park
John Doe 44 was described as having light brown hair and wearing a navy blue t-shirt.
FBI identifies John Doe 44
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Lincoln has one more death From COVID-19, hospitalizations climbing

Latest News

WarHorse Gaming’s plans for a property in Norfolk.
WarHorse Gaming announces plans for Norfolk property
Ras Bateman
Lincoln Police officer assaulted while trying to arrest wanted man
Schuyler man scammed into bitcoin investment
Temperatures will range from the low 70s to the low 90s on Thursday.
Thursday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered afternoon storms