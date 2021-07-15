Advertisement

FBI identifies John Doe 44

John Doe 44 was described as having light brown hair and wearing a navy blue t-shirt.
John Doe 44 was described as having light brown hair and wearing a navy blue t-shirt.(FBI Springfield Division)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The FBI said Thursday night it had identified John Doe 44, hours after alerting the public about a need to find him.

The man was in custody. He was not located in the FBI Omaha field office’s area of responsibility. No further information was released about the situation.

Earlier, a spokeswoman for the FBI field office in Omaha said agents across the country were looking for information about the man who may have information about a child victim in a sexual assault exploitation investigation.

No charges had been filed in the case when the alert went out. The FBI stressed that the man in the picture was presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trev Alberts, University of Nebraska Athletic Director
Trev Alberts introduced as new Husker Athletic Director
2021 State Fair concerts have been announced.
Nebraska State Fair announces concert lineup
Raymundo Rodriguez
Man suffers significant head injury after being punched at restaurant
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying

Latest News

Eighty years ago Navy Fireman 1st Class Louis Tushla died in Pearl Harbor at the age of 25. His...
Nebraska sailor gets proper funeral 80 years after WWII
Nebraska sailor being laid to rest
Nebraska sailor being laid to rest
Singing, dancing and smiling filled the dance floor Thursday at Christ United Methodist...
Arc of Lincoln hosts disabilities awareness dance night
Lincoln of Arc hosts disability dance night
Lincoln of Arc hosts disability dance night