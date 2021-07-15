Friday Forecast: Warmer with more rain possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday will be warmer, but temperatures will still be below average for much of the area. The chance of rain continues for Friday and this weekend. A change in the weather pattern is in the forecast for next week.

Friday could begin with areas of fog in the morning, otherwise it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. There could be an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, but the chance is small. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms develops in Central and Western Nebraska Friday evening as an upper level disturbance moves through the area. Some storms could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low. The rain chance should decrease after midnight with the chance of areas of patchy fog increasing going into Saturday morning. High temperatures Friday should be in the low 80s to low 90s for much of the area.

Saturday may begin with some areas of patchy fog and a small chance of lingering showers or thunderstorms. The bulk of the day should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a small chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Once again, an upper level disturbance looks to move through the area Saturday night into Sunday. This means a better chance of scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some severe storms can’t be ruled out. High temperatures this weekend should be in the upper 70s to low 90s with the cooler temperatures in Central and Eastern Nebraska.

There could be some isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday. A change in the weather pattern looks to begin Tuesday and continue for much of next week. An upper level ride should build in the area. That will lead to hotter temperatures and drier conditions.

