Man arrested after meth, firearm found during search

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities say a search warrant turned up multiple drugs and a firearm, leading to the arrest of a 33-year-old.

Police said they served the search at 33-year-old Luke T. Kenney’s home after multiple interviews gave them probable cause.

On June 28, 2021, the narcotics task force served a narcotics warrant in Roca, Ne. Investigators located methamphetamine and various other narcotics, as well as a loaded Rock Island Armory 1911 .45 caliber handgun. No arrests were made at that time.

Almost three weeks later, investigators developed probable cause and obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 2700 block of P Street in Lincoln on Wednesday night.

At the home they found .3 grams of a substance that pre-tested positive methamphetamine, 7.7 grams of marijuana, $220.00, and a digital scale.

Officers arrested, cited, and lodged Kenney for Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person (F), Possession of a Controlled Substance (F), and Possession of Money while Violating a Controlled Substance Statute (F).

