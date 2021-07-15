Suspect beats man with a baseball bat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man they say assaulted a man with a baseball bat on Wednesday.

Police said two people known to the suspect were arguing over a car, when 39-year-old Jessie Luginbill inserted himself into the argument.

When officers arrived, they contacted a 36-year-old male victim, who explained that Luginbill assaulted him after they’d been arguing.

The victim said Luginbill grabbed a knife approximately 10-12 inches long and attempted to stab him multiple times and said he was going to kill him.

The victim suffered multiple non-life-threatening lacerations to both hands before he was able to wrestle the knife away from Luginbill.

However, Luginbill then grabbed a bat and hit the victim over the head multiple times, causing swelling on the back of the victim’s head.

Luginbill left the residence prior to officers’ arrival, but he was later contacted by an LPD officer on a traffic stop near 2nd and O Street around 12:00 a.m. later that day.

Officers cited and lodged Luginbill for 2nd Degree Assault (F), Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony (F), and Terroristic Threats (F).

