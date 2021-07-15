Advertisement

Nebraska ended fiscal year with more revenue than expected

Nebraska Generic AP
Nebraska Generic AP(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska ended its fiscal year in much better financial shape than expected despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reports net general fund tax collections of $5.959 billion during the fiscal year that began in June 2020 and ended last month. That’s 19.2% higher than the certified state forecast of $5.001 billion.

State officials report higher-than-expected collections of sales-and-use taxes, individual and corporate income taxes, and miscellaneous taxes. Tax collections beat projections for the month of June as well, with net receipts of $581 million, which was 22% higher than the official forecast of $476 million.

The forecast was set by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, which estimates how much tax revenue the state will collect.

