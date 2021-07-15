Advertisement

Nebraska sailor gets proper funeral 80 years after WWII

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska sailor is coming home on Thursday.

Eighty years ago Navy Fireman 1st Class Louis Tushla died in Pearl Harbor at the age of 25. His remains weren’t identified until March of 2020.

Now he’s getting a proper escort and funeral in his hometown of Atkinson.

“It’s kind of incredible,” said Sarah Sell, Tushla’s third cousin. “It’s kind of hard to fathom it right now. I don’t think I’ll believe it until we start the procession. It’s just a blessing and an honor to have the opportunity to bring him home after all this time.”

The procession is departing from Ouffit Airforce Base at noon on Thursday.

They’ll go through Fremont, Columbus, Norfolk and O’Neil. The family is encouraging anyone to line the streets and acknowledge the procession.

