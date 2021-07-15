Officer assaulted while trying to arrest wanted man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say an officer was injured after a wanted suspect slammed them into a wall and elbowed them in the face while resisting arrest early Thursday morning.

According to LPD, officers contacted Ras Bateman, 30, at the Kwik Shop near the 2300 Block of N. 1st Street.

Bateman had a warrant out for his arrest. According to LPD, while attempting to take him into custody, Bateman slammed an officer into a wall and tried to run.

The officer tackled him, and a fight ensued. The officer also suffered a concussion after being elbowed in the face during the fight, and additional officers were called to the scene.

Bateman was taken into custody for third-degree assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

