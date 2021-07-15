Advertisement

Officer assaulted while trying to arrest wanted man

(Source: Gray News)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say an officer was injured after a wanted suspect slammed them into a wall and elbowed them in the face while resisting arrest early Thursday morning.

According to LPD, officers contacted Ras Bateman, 30, at the Kwik Shop near the 2300 Block of N. 1st Street.

Bateman had a warrant out for his arrest. According to LPD, while attempting to take him into custody, Bateman slammed an officer into a wall and tried to run.

The officer tackled him, and a fight ensued. The officer also suffered a concussion after being elbowed in the face during the fight, and additional officers were called to the scene.

Bateman was taken into custody for third-degree assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trev Alberts, University of Nebraska Athletic Director
Trev Alberts introduced as new Husker Athletic Director
FILE - Ohio head coach Frank Solich watches along the sideline as his team plays against...
Ohio coach Frank Solich stepping down to ‘focus on health’
Lincoln Police arrested Brandon Forke on weapons and narcotics charges.
Lincoln police find drugs, weapons in vehicle after arresting man on warrant
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Lincoln has one more death From COVID-19, hospitalizations climbing
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying

Latest News

An ambitious goal from Executive Travel, a Lincoln travel agency, aims to combat the...
Executive Travel to plant one million trees in local communities
Executive Travel to plant one million trees in local communities
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Temperatures will range from the low 70s to the low 90s on Thursday.
Thursday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered afternoon storms