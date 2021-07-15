Advertisement

READ: LPS releases final back to school plan

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools released its official back to school plan outlining COVID-19 prevention protocols.

LPS reviewed feedback from 965 people after it released the proposed plan and didn’t make any major changes. Feedback was pretty evenly split between people who though the plan was too strict and those who thought it wasn’t strict enough.

Among the protocols, masks will be strongly recommended for unvaccinated students and required for unvaccinated staff.

Staff won’t be required to prove vaccination status, instead they’ll use an honor system.

However, volunteers, visitors and family will be required to either wear a mask or show proof of vaccination when entering a district building.

COVID-19 vaccines will not be required but are strongly recommended.

On buses, masks will be required for everyone on board.

“While we are highly concerned about the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in our community, our plan follows the recent guidelines released by the CDC while addressing the current risk of spread and test positivity rate in our community,” said LPS Superintendent Steve Joel. “If the risk of spread and test positivity rate in our community continues to increase prior to school starting, we will collaborate with the LLCHD to adjust our protocols and requirements to mitigate the risk of transmission in our schools.”

Dr. Joel said those adjustments could include changing the face covering protocols for the entire school district, or a specific school building, program, classroom or learning environment.

Joel added, “We agree with the CDC that students belong back in school and we will take the necessary measures to ensure we can safely continue with in-person learning.”

Read the LPS Safe Return to School Plan

