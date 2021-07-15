Schuyler man scammed into bitcoin investment

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Schuyler man claims to have lost nearly $33,000 in an investment scam, according to the Grand Island Police Department.

GIPD said Edwin Castillo reportedly lost $32,980.65 over the course of eight months by being advised to invest in the popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

According to Castillo, the website he used to invest the money in has since crashed and he’s no longer able to access it.

The Grand Island Police Department handled Castillo’s report. Local4 News spoke with the Schuyler Police Chief who did not have any knowledge of the incident at the time.

