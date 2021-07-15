Advertisement

Schuyler man scammed into bitcoin investment

The man claims to have lost nearly $33,000
(KWTX)
By Cal Larsen
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Schuyler man claims to have lost nearly $33,000 in an investment scam, according to the Grand Island Police Department.

GIPD said Edwin Castillo reportedly lost $32,980.65 over the course of eight months by being advised to invest in the popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

According to Castillo, the website he used to invest the money in has since crashed and he’s no longer able to access it.

The Grand Island Police Department handled Castillo’s report. Local4 News spoke with the Schuyler Police Chief who did not have any knowledge of the incident at the time.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trev Alberts, University of Nebraska Athletic Director
Trev Alberts introduced as new Husker Athletic Director
FILE - Ohio head coach Frank Solich watches along the sideline as his team plays against...
Ohio coach Frank Solich stepping down to ‘focus on health’
City and local group help clear homeless camp near Haymarket Park.
City and local group help clean homeless camp near Haymarket Park
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Lincoln has one more death From COVID-19, hospitalizations climbing
Lincoln Police arrested Brandon Forke on weapons and narcotics charges.
Lincoln police find drugs, weapons in vehicle after arresting man on warrant

Latest News

Temperatures will range from the low 70s to the low 90s on Thursday.
Thursday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered afternoon storms
Suspect beats man with a baseball bat
Man arrested after meth, firearm found during search
Nebraska Generic AP
Nebraska ended fiscal year with more revenue than expected