Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered afternoon storms

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level disturbance pushing out of western Kansas will combine with a stalled out frontal boundary across southeastern Nebraska and into northern Kansas to lead to some morning rain pushing through the area with an additional round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms across far southern Nebraska and into northern Kansas. While severe weather isn’t expected on Thursday afternoon, with ample moisture in the area thunderstorms could be very efficient rain producers leading to at least a low-end threat for some flash flooding across southeastern Nebraska. The best chance for more widespread thunderstorm activity on Thursday afternoon and evening will likely stay across parts of northeastern Kansas and into norther Missouri. With all the moisture in the area Thursday morning, areas of patchy dense fog are also expected through sunrise on Thursday morning.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected for southeastern Nebraska on Thursday with some...
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected for southeastern Nebraska on Thursday with some morning rain and some afternoon showers and thunderstorms expected.(KOLN)
Morning and afternoon storms in southeastern Nebraska could produce some areas of heavy rain...
Morning and afternoon storms in southeastern Nebraska could produce some areas of heavy rain and flash flooding.(KOLN)

For northern and western sections of the state, we should see more sunshine with warmer and drier weather on Thursday. Look for afternoon highs likely reaching into the 80s and lower 90s in these areas with afternoon highs mainly in the 70s for southeastern Nebraska.

Temperatures will range from the low 70s to the low 90s on Thursday.
Temperatures will range from the low 70s to the low 90s on Thursday.(KOLN)

The extended forecast for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska will keep rain chances in the area through the upcoming weekend as another upper level disturbance will drop out of the Dakotas this weekend. An upper level ridge builds into the area into next week which will lead to temperatures climbing back into the mid and upper 80s with mainly dry weather.

Rain chances will linger across the area through the upcoming weekend with warmer and drier...
Rain chances will linger across the area through the upcoming weekend with warmer and drier weather for the beginning of next week.(KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trev Alberts, University of Nebraska Athletic Director
Trev Alberts introduced as new Husker Athletic Director
FILE - Ohio head coach Frank Solich watches along the sideline as his team plays against...
Ohio coach Frank Solich stepping down to ‘focus on health’
Lincoln Police arrested Brandon Forke on weapons and narcotics charges.
Lincoln police find drugs, weapons in vehicle after arresting man on warrant
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying
Corey Brewer, 38, faces multiple charges after police say a woman left notes on bathroom...
Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes on public bathroom mirrors

Latest News

Severe Outlook Wednesday Night
Thursday Forecast: Cooler...with some lingering precipitation chances
Wet Weather Could Linger Into Thursday
Kens Evening Forecast
Cold front moving through the area will lead to a wide range of temperatures.
More rain possible today and tomorrow
Showers and Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon and Evening
Brandon's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast