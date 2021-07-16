The Addams Family kicks off Pinewood Bowl’s 72nd season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The show must go on at Pinewood Bowl this summer. The Addams Family musical hit the stage Thursday night.

For the first time after last year’s season was canceled by the pandemic. This is the 72nd year of shows at Pinewood Bowl, but the cast said this season is pretty special..

Pinewood Performing Arts presents a fun musical twist on the classic The Addams Family story.

“It’s really a sense of homecoming,” said Sean Flattery. “It’s that feeling of everyone coming together.”

Sean Flattery is performing in his third Pinewood show. He’s playing Gomez in The Addams Family.

“There is a little pressure that we all just want to do the best,” said Flattery.

“Pinewood’s been around since 1949, so it’s been a summer tradition for a really long time,” said Caitie Cornelius, one of Pinewood’s Board of Directors. “Having it gone it just had a lot of us feeling empty.”

For some they are picking up the tradition of going to the shows, and for others this is the first time attending.

“We have only lived in Lincoln for a couple years and most of that was during the global pandemic, so it’s nice to get out and learn what Lincoln has to offer as far as the arts go,” said Shannon Ankeny of Lincoln.

“Because there has been a hiatus for a lot of the performing arts we want to do the community justice and we want to give something they can treasure and really enjoy,” said Flattery.

The Addams Family starts Thursday and goes in two sessions. July 15th -18th and 22nd - 25th. Tickets are available online and also at the gate.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.