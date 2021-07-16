Cornhusker State Games opening ceremonies start Friday at Seacrest Field

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 37th annual Cornhusker State Games will get underway Friday July 16, with opening ceremonies starting at 8 p.m. at Seacrest Field.

For the first time in it’s history, entry to the games will be free to the public, with no ticket required. All opening ceremony events will be in-person, after being virtual in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dave Mlnarik, executive director of the Nebraska Sports Council, said he was excited to have the community back together for the start of the games.

“Being together in-person has always kind of been the core of what the Cornhusker State Games are about,” Mlnarik said.

Alex Gordon will be the torch lighter at the opening ceremonies, and will also be available for a meet-and-greet on Friday at 6:15 p.m.

This year’s games will feature a variety of sports including two new additions, Craft Axe Throwing and Esports. The full list events and sports offered can be found here.

There were still spots available among the various athletic offerings, though sign-up deadlines vary by sport.

“We celebrate state unity, state pride and sportsmanship, but we really celebrate being together,” Mlnarik said. “That’s what this is all about.”

