Friday Forecast: Areas of fog to start Friday with some evening storms possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fairly pleasant weather is expected for most of the state as we wrap up the work week on Friday as we should see fairly comfortable temperatures for mid-July standards with most areas likely staying dry. That being said, we will be dealing with areas of patchy dense fog through the mid morning across the state and then this afternoon and evening will hold a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms with some isolated severe storms being possible.

With clear skies, light winds, and plenty of moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere, we’re seeing areas of patchy dense fog developing across a good portion of the state this morning. This fog is expected to be dense at times with visibility below a mile, so if you run into some fog this morning, make sure you slow down and use your low-beams. Outside of perhaps a few sprinkles or an isolated shower or two, we should stay dry through the morning hours. As we head into the afternoon, look for mostly to partly sunny skies with some thunderstorms possibly moving off the High Plains into western and perhaps into central Nebraska. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side with large hail and strong wind gusts. Storms could also have some rather high rainfall rates with the ample moisture in the area, so some spotty heavy rain is also possible. Lincoln and eastern Nebraska likely won’t see this thunderstorm activity make it into the region, so for the most part, we’re expecting a dry day on Friday.

Isolated severe storms are possible across parts of western Nebraska on Friday afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

Areas of patchy dense fog are expected through the morning hours on Friday with skies becoming mostly to partly sunny in the afternoon. (KOLN)

As far as temperatures are concerned, we should be a bit warmer on Friday afternoon than we were on Thursday, though temperatures are still forecast to remain a few degrees below average for mid-July with afternoon highs mainly in the 80s across 10/11 Country. In the Panhandle, temperatures are expected to climb well into the 90s.

Temperatures should be a bit warmer by Friday afternoon with highs in the 80s for most of 10/11 country with temperatures into the 90s for the far west. (KOLN)

The extended forecast continues to feature some low-end chances for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend as another upper level disturbance dips out of the Dakotas and through the area. Temperatures will hold steady in the middle 80s through the weekend and into early next week. Next week is headlined by a ridge of high pressure building into the central plains which will lead to warm and dry weather for most of the state. Temperatures will eventually reach back into the lower and middle 90s by late next week with plenty of sunshine expected.

Small chances for rain are expected for Friday and into early next week. An upper level ridge building into the area will lead to warm and dry conditions for most of the state. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.