Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A few events happening in Lincoln in Friday Fast Facts compiled by the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Pinewood Bowl’s 71st Annual Summer Musical: The Addams Family

Wednesday Addams has grown up and fallen in love with a young man- a man her parents have never met. Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before- keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Thurs.-Sun. 8 p.m.; Tickets $14

Cornhusker State Games & Opening Ceremonies

Opening ceremonies begin with the parade of athletes. Keep your eyes on the sky because skydivers will make their entrance from above, followed by the presentation of colors. Super Retriever Series Demo will be the opening ceremony entertainment. The ceremonies conclude with a rousing fireworks display. The 2021 Games are scheduled for July 16-25 at more than 70 sites in Lincoln, Omaha and surrounding communities.

Friday 8 p.m., Free

Free Movie Night- Raya And The Last Dragon

Come to Trinity Lutheran Church and School’s Free Movie Night where they will be showing the movie Raya and the Last Dragon. The evening kicks off at 8pm with free hot dogs, chips and ice cream. The movie will begin at dusk.

Friday 8-11 p.m.; Free

Dillon’s Auto Ribfest

Six of the best local barbecue vendors compete in a ribs competition to crown “Best Ribs in Eastern Nebraska”! Five top bands from the area will also perform back-to-back all afternoon and evening! Sounds like a great way to spend a Saturday...music and ribs!

Saturday 1-10 p.m.; $12

TADASTOCK2

Last year they had to perform outside due to COVID-19. This year, they want to because the show was such a hit! TADASTOCK 2 is your chance to enjoy some peace and unity along with delicious food from The Mill, first-rate wine and fantastic music performed by an array of talented singers from The TADA Theatre.

Saturday 7 p.m.; $15

