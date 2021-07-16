Advertisement

LLCHD reports one addition death From COVID-19

(Associated Press)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department reported another death from COVID-19 on Friday. According to LLCHD, a man in his 50′s, who was hospitalized, died. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 241.

Eight lab-confirmed cases were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 31,730.

Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 179,897
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 170,650
  • Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 67.1%

Vaccinations:  Progress in our COVID-19 vaccination efforts positively impacts our community. The more people who are vaccinated, the less opportunity the virus and its variants will have to spread. COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. It provides protection against the virus, prevents severe illness and saves lives. Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):

  • Monday, July 19, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses
  • Wednesday, July 21, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
  • Thursday, July 22, First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St. – first and second doses
  • Friday, July 23, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 27 with 15 from Lancaster County (1 on a ventilator) and 12 from other communities (6 on ventilators).

Risk Dial:  Green, signifies a minimal and controlled level of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, meaning transmission is low.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive-through testing is available from:

  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.
  • Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377. The last day of testing through Test Nebraska sites is July 18.

Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

