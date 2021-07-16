LPD arrests 37-year-old man for first-degree sexual assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police have arrested a man in relation to a July 9 sexual assault.

LPD responded to reports of a sexual assault at a Lincoln home on Friday, July 9 at 1:30 p.m.

According to LPD, a 36-year-old female said a 37-year-old man she knew assaulted her. She was waiting for her friend at her home and heard a knock on the door and assumed it was her friend. Another member of house opened door and let man in not knowing it wasn’t the person she was expecting.

The man walked back to woman’s bedroom, recognized man as 37-year-old Ezequiel Ruvalcaba who had made unwelcome sexual advances in the past. He began to sexually assault her and she yelled she was going to call the police and Ruvalcaba fled.

Investigators developed probable cause through digital evidence and witness interview and arrested him for first degree assault. Ruvalcaba was arrested Wednesday, July 14 at his home in the 1900 block of West A Street at 5:30pm.

