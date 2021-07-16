LPD responds to assault near 25th and R Streets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to an assault near the 400 block of N. 25th Street on Thursday.

According to LPD, officers contacted a 53-year-old man who said he was assaulted by a man a few hours before, during a gathering. The man threatened to come back and assault the victim later.

The suspect had arrived at the victim’s apartment, where the victim was with a 51-year-old friend. The man who originally assaulted him showed up with two other individuals. One of them began assaulting the 53-year-old man on his head arms and legs and a second produced a handgun and threatened the victim.

Both the 53 and 51 year old in the apartment had lacerations and minor injuries. The victims described that the man who had the gun was wearing an ankle monitor. Using the parole system, it was determined the suspect’s name was Brian Hassenplug and that he was at the location at the time. Hassenplug was located in 2400 block of R Street at around 2 p.m.

Hassenplug was arrested for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats. LPD has yet to locate the firearm.

LPD is still looking for the other two men. This incident is still under investigation

