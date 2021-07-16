Advertisement

Nebraska agreed to no reimbursement for troopers in Texas

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska agreed not to seek reimbursement from Texas for the state patrol troopers that it sent down to the U.S.-Mexican border at the request of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Nebraska State Patrol documents obtained by The Associated Press show that the state committed, at least initially, not to seek reimbursement for the mission, which is estimated to cost more than $334,000.

A spokesman for the patrol and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, a fellow Republican, issued a joint written statement after the documents were released, saying they will seek to be repaid if given the opportunity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Doe 44 was described as having light brown hair and wearing a navy blue t-shirt.
FBI identifies John Doe 44
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
City and local group help clear homeless camp near Haymarket Park.
City and local group help clean homeless camp near Haymarket Park
Suspect beats man with a baseball bat
READ: LPS releases final back to school plan

Latest News

Below average temperatures are likely for most of the area for the first half of the weekend.
Rain possible this weekend
LLCHD reports one additional death From COVID-19
City and outreach partners help homeless relocate from dangerous area
LFR report shows Lincoln’s success in cardiac arrest emergencies