Rain possible this weekend

By Brandon Rector
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times this weekend. Below average temperatures are in the forecast for much of the area Saturday and Sunday too. A chance in the weather pattern should begin Tuesday.

There could be some showers and a few thunderstorms Saturday morning as an upper level disturbance exits the area. Areas of patchy fog can’t be ruled out to begin the day Saturday either. Isolated showers and thunderstorms could develop with the heating of the day Saturday afternoon and early evening, but the chance is small. A better chance of rain develops Saturday night as another upper level disturbance moves across the area. Some of these storms could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday. The better chance right now looks to be Central and Eastern Nebraska. High temperatures will be below average for most of the area this weekend.

Monday looks to be partly cloudy with a small chance of rain and high temperatures mainly in the 80s. An upper level ridge looks to build into the area for much of next week. This will lead to hotter temperatures and a lack of rain chances. It will be humid with heat index values near 100 Thursday and Friday.

