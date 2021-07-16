Wanted Arizona man arrested outside north Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A call to the Lincoln Police Department ended with the arrest of a man wanted on a felony warrant out of Pima County, Arizona.

According to LPD, Nicholi Grimm, 38, of Arizona, was booked into jail for possession of a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance and on the warrant.

Police said an officer responded to a vehicle parked outside a home at 11th and Benton in north Lincoln around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Once on scene, LPD said officers discovered Grimm’s warrant and searched his vehicle where they discovered half a gram of meth, two medieval maces with nails and screws attached to the bottom and a hatchet.

He was a convicted felon.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.