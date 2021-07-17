Advertisement

‘Check out our new Infiniti pool’: Teen drives directly into a Colo. swimming pool

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Firefighters in Colorado appear to be trained for everything after a group was tasked with removing a car from a swimming pool this week.

KKTV reports that according to Lakewood Police, a teenager was issued a citation after driving a vehicle straight into a pool on Thursday. The inexperienced driver was able to walk away without a scratch, but the car was stuck at the bottom of a 4-foot pool.

The make of the car was an Infiniti and the Lakewood Police Department couldn’t help themselves. “Check out our new Infiniti Pool,” a representative with Lakewood Police wrote on Twitter.

Video provided by West Metro Fire shows a diver helping to remove the car from the pool.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Doe 44 was described as having light brown hair and wearing a navy blue t-shirt.
FBI identifies John Doe 44
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
City and local group help clear homeless camp near Haymarket Park.
City and local group help clean homeless camp near Haymarket Park
Ezequiel Ruvalcaba was arrested Wednesday, July 14 for first-degree sexual assault.
LPD arrests 37-year-old man for first-degree sexual assault
Suspect beats man with a baseball bat

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation flames from the Jack Fire...
Erratic Oregon wildfire destroys dozens of homes, expands
FILE - Biz Markie attends the 20th Century Fox press line on Day 2 of Comic-Con International...
Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies
FILE - In this July 21, 1963, file photo, Gloria Richardson, head of the Cambridge Nonviolent...
Gloria Richardson, civil rights pioneer, dies at 99
Below average temperatures are likely for most of the area for the first half of the weekend.
Rain possible this weekend