Delta 8 rising in popularity in Lincoln, providing a legal alternative to marijuana

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A completely legal marijuana alternative is rising in popularity, it’s being described as a halfway point between CBD oil, which contains very little-to-no THC and marijuana, that police told 10/11 NOW is completely legal.

Captain Ryan Dale, spoke to the media about the product Friday morning after a new store called 50 Shades of Green opened up at 19th and O Streets.

“We just want to provide some education,” Dale said. “But I don’t think it’s anything to be alarmed about.”

A 10/11 NOW reporter went inside 50 Shades of Green. They have various forms and types of Delta 8, from the plant, vapor cartridges and oils.

Customers tell me they’re excited it’s here in Lincoln.

“It’s not as good as what you’d get on the streets but it’s legal so you won’t get in trouble,” Tanisha Schlegel, a 50 Shades of Green customer said.

Schlegel, and her friend Justin Mason have shopped at 50 Shades of Green a few times.

“It helps me with my ADHD, my bipolar,” Mason said.

Just looking at Delta 8 it’s hard to tell the difference between illegal marijuana, known as Delta 9, and Delta 8.

The owner of CBD Remedies, Adam Brewer, said he’s been selling the product for about 10 months.

“I would say Delta 8 is like somewhere between CBD and Delta 9, which is the marijuana extract,” Brewer said.

Unlike CBD, it can contain more than .3% THC.

“It has mild psychoactive effects,” Brewer said. “It’s more mild than Delta 9 but it doesn’t have powerful effects when it comes to sleep, anxiety and depression.”

Although it contains THC it is legal, even if it looks like Delta 9 marijuana.

Police said officers wouldn’t easily be able to tell the difference.

“We would suggest, and it’s just a suggestion, you leave the Delta 8 products in their original packaging if you’re carrying it on your person, in your car or at your home and even keep the receipt with it.”

Dale said police could seize the Delta 8 from someone if they’re suspicious it’s illegal and a test at the State Patrol lab will tell the difference.

A few things to keep in mind is that you can test positive on a drug test after using Delta 8, the same goes from CBD products. It is also illegal to drive under the influence of Delta 8.

While there are no laws regulating the sale of Delta 8, CBD Remedies requires customers to be 21 and 50 Shades of Green won’t sell to anyone under 18. Both require an ID.

