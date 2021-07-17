Kids take part at Stille and Domann Youth Football Camp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’re 17 days into the Name, Image and Likeness Era of college athletics. A pair of Nebraska Blackshirts teamed up on Saturday, hosting their own youth football camp.

Nebraska Football Super Seniors Jojo Domann and Ben Stille simply wanted to give back to the community. They’re doing just that with the first ever Stille and Domann Youth Football Camp.

Around 150 campers, boys and girls ages seven to 14 took part in the football camp at the Speedway Sports Complex. Drills included running routes, racing and tug-a-war. There was even a touchdown celebration dance contest at the end. Other Huskers were on hand including Marquese Stepp, Thomas Fidone and Casey Rogers.

This was all apart of NIL passing.

Domann and Stille have even launched their own clothing brands and merchandise was available, with an autograph signing at the end.

“I’ve been able to call this place home for the past five and a half years,” said Domann. “For as much as they invest into Husker football it feels good and it feels right to be able to invest back into the community.”

“Saw some good effort some good energy, good talent, so hopefully see them in red soon,” said Stille.

Domann is from Colorado, where as Stille is an Ashland native. About a dozen kids made the trip from Ashland for the camp.

Touchdown celebration contest to close out the Stille and Domann Youth Football Camp.



