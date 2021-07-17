Advertisement

Professional and aspiring artists display their creative works at Veteran’s Art Show

Professional and aspiring artists were able to display their creative pieces on Saturday for the public, and they were all done by veterans.(Nicole Griffith)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Professional and aspiring artists were able to display their creative pieces on Saturday for the public, and they were all done by veterans. Wood work, paintings books and even tie dye shirts were on display at the Pavilion at Antelope Park.

This is the third time this Veteran’s Art Show has been hosted. Organizers said it’s important to showcase this work because it gives veterans a creative outlet after the service.

“For most of us who have been in the military travel, adventure and artwork,” said Patricia Miller, Art show organizer. “Because once you got there you had a lot of time to fill in when you’re away from your families, so it’s really good to see people come back to that and pick it up and it’s good for your mental health, and it’s good for your soul.”

The New Century Art Guild was also a cohost. They’re funded to get veterans connected with art careers.

