Sunday Forecast: Another “cooler” day to finish the weekend with hot and humid weather lurking next week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A couple rounds of thunderstorms are possible as we head over the next 24 to 36 hours as if you’re lucky enough to get some rain during that time, you should be thankful as chances for moisture after this weekend dry up as we head into next week as the forecast is headlined by the weather turning hot, humid, and dry for much of next week.

Some severe storms will be possible into Saturday evening and Saturday night across the western half of the state as an upper level disturbance kicks off storms in the High Plains with convection expected to slide south and southeast through the area. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and some locally heavy rain will be the primary threats tonight if we can get some storms going. The SPC has outlined western Nebraska with a marginal and slight risk for severe - so some isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible.

Model guidance is a bit fuzzy on what happens tonight and into the day on Sunday in regards to possible thunderstorms as some models keep storms going through the overnight period tonight, with other short term guidance indicating thunderstorms redeveloping on Sunday afternoon and evening. Regardless of how the storms possibly get going, it appears that the threat for a few isolated severe storms will remain in the forecast - this time across parts of central and into eastern Nebraska where a marginal risk for severe weather is in place for Sunday.

For Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska, we’ll continue to hold on to a chance for some isolated downpours as we head into early Saturday evening, though any showers or storms should weaken as we head towards and past sunset Saturday evening. Into the day on Sunday, the highest chances for scattered storms will likely stay just to our west, but we’ll keep a chance for rain in the forecast as storms could clip the area into Sunday afternoon and evening.

As far as temperatures are concerned, look for seasonal low temperatures into Saturday night and early Sunday morning with lows falling into the mid and upper 60s for most of the state. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with some patchy dense fog being possible again into early Sunday morning.

Afternoon highs on Sunday should be similar to what we had on Saturday and that should be temperatures ranging from the lower to middle 80s in eastern Nebraska with highs climbing into the 90s in the far west. We should again see another humid day with dew points in the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s across the region, likely yielding “feels like” temperatures a few degrees higher than our actual air temperatures. Skies should be partly cloudy through the day with some periods of sunshine and some periods of cloudiness.

The extended forecast will be dominated by a building upper level ridge into the area which will keep the weather mainly dry throughout the week next week. Temperatures will slowly warm back into the lower and middle 90s by late next week and when combined with dew points in the 60s to low 70s, heat index values will likely reach near 100° most afternoons late next week.

