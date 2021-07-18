Advertisement

Crowds in Lincoln protest for Cuban rights

Crowds protested at 27th and O Street on Sunday for what they’re calling a lack of basic human...
Crowds protested at 27th and O Street on Sunday for what they’re calling a lack of basic human rights in Cuba, echoing protests going on in Cuba happening now too.(Kamri Sylve)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Crowds protested at 27th and O Street on Sunday for what they’re calling a lack of basic human rights in Cuba, echoing protests going on in Cuba happening now too.

Protestors have said their family and friends in Cuba don’t have freedom of speech, water, food, medicine or proper shelter, and that their government isn’t assisting.

Protest organizers said they plan to march down O Street into Downtown.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanisha Schlegel, of Lincoln, purchased Delta 8 from 50 Shades of Green Friday morning.
Delta 8 rising in popularity in Lincoln, providing a legal alternative to marijuana
A good bit of developers said they're hoping to build race tracks since it allows them to build...
Community expresses mixed feelings on proposed horse racing tracks
A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer...
First positive COVID tests for athletes in Olympic Village
LLCHD reports one additional death From COVID-19
Businesses are now preparing for the possibility of a busy week ahead.
Lincoln businesses prepare for big crowds from NHSFR visitors

Latest News

Nebraska schools get conflicting advice on virus quarantines
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a car crash near 40th and Randolph...
LFR and LPD responds to car crash near 40th and Randolph Streets
Businesses are now preparing for the possibility of a busy week ahead.
Lincoln businesses prepare for big crowds from NHSFR visitors
Longwells, Miller Time Pub and Grill, Buffalo Wild Wings and Stur 22 served up over 1,200 wings.
Lincoln’s 4th Annual WingFest sells out Saturday evening