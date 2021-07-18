Crowds in Lincoln protest for Cuban rights

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Crowds protested at 27th and O Street on Sunday for what they’re calling a lack of basic human rights in Cuba, echoing protests going on in Cuba happening now too.

Protestors have said their family and friends in Cuba don’t have freedom of speech, water, food, medicine or proper shelter, and that their government isn’t assisting.

Protest organizers said they plan to march down O Street into Downtown.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.