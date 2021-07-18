Monday Forecast: Mostly sunny, but smokey skies expected to start the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we head into the new work week, an upper level ridge is expected to dominate the weather pattern across the central plains as the forecast will call for hot, humid, and dry weather for most of the next week.

Into Sunday night and early Monday morning, we’ll still hold on to a small chance for a few scattered showers or non-severe storms across parts of central Nebraska. These, along with some areas of patchy fog across the state, could linger into early Monday morning. By the afternoon though we should see sunny to mostly sunny skies across the state with more warm and humid conditions. While skies should be mainly sunny, they will likely be fairly hazy again as more wildfire smoke drifts through the area.

There could be a few scattered showers and storms overnight and into early on Monday across central Nebraska. Otherwise we should see mainly clear skies with some areas of patchy fog into Monday morning. Mainly sunny skies and dry weather is forecast by Monday afternoon. (KOLN)

More areas of wildfire smoke are expected to filter through the area on Sunday giving us hazy skies. (KOLN)

Temperatures should be a bit cooler tonight with overnight lows falling into the upper 50s to mid 60s across the state. Combined with clear skies and very light winds, areas of patchy fog will be possible overnight and into early Monday morning.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler tonight with lows in the upper 50s to the lower and middle 60s across much of the state. (KOLN)

Afternoon temperatures on Monday should again settle into the mid 80s for most of central and eastern Nebraska with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s across the west and southwestern parts of the state. Winds should remain light and generally out of the southeast at 5 to 10 MPH.

Temperatures on Monday should range from the mid 80s to mid 90s again. (KOLN)

The extended forecast shows us a gradual warming trend as a dome of high pressure gradually builds into the region. Look for temperatures in the mid to upper 80s through the first half of the week with temperatures reaching the mid to perhaps upper 90s by the second half of the week and into next weekend. Dew points look to remain quite high through this week as well and when combined with forecast highs into the mid and upper 90s by late next week, we could see Heat Advisories issued across parts of the state as heat index values reach into the triple digits at times. Look for dry weather throughout the entire week as the ridge of high pressure will keep any rain chances well out of our area. By next weekend there are some signs that some low-end rain chances could creep back into the forecast, but for now we’ve gone with a dry forecast.

Dry weather is expected over the next week with temperatures gradually warming back to the middle 90s by late next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.