10/11 NOW announces new evening anchor

Kelsie Passolt joins Bill Schammert on the 10/11 News anchor desk at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 NOW has a new veteran journalist on its experienced evening news team with the addition of Kelsie Passolt.

Kelsie joins 10/11 NOW as evening anchor alongside Bill Schammert, Ken Siemek and Kevin Sjuts.

Kelsie has served Midwest viewers for nearly a decade. Most recently, she was an evening anchor at a fellow Gray Television station in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She previously worked as a reporter and weekend anchor in Rockford, Illinois.

Kelsie loves telling stories in a way that helps viewers understand important issues and how they could affect them.

You will find that Kelsie fits the ‘Nebraska Nice’ mentality. When you turn on 10/11, you’ll soon notice her kind and warm personality and commitment to deliver news in a fair and balanced way.

Outside of work, Kelsie likes to play golf (and she’s really good.) She played NCAA Division 1 college golf at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois.

Kelsie will make her on-air debut Tuesday evening on 10/11 NOW at 6 p.m.

Kelsie Passolt on Facebook
@KelsiePassolt on Twitter

