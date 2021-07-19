56th Street to completely close for two nights

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Electric System says 56th Street will close during the overnight hours, Monday and Tuesday night.

According to a press release, the closure is from Randolph to A Streets and will go from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday night into Tuesday morning, and then again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The closure is for LES to conduct utility pole replacement.

“During the closure, access to homes will be maintained,” LES said in the release. “However, through traffic will not be possible.”

Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly by seeking an alternate route, as well as exercising caution while around construction zones.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.