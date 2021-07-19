Advertisement

56th Street to completely close for two nights

(KOLNKGIN)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Electric System says 56th Street will close during the overnight hours, Monday and Tuesday night.

According to a press release, the closure is from Randolph to A Streets and will go from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday night into Tuesday morning, and then again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The closure is for LES to conduct utility pole replacement.

“During the closure, access to homes will be maintained,” LES said in the release. “However, through traffic will not be possible.”

Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly by seeking an alternate route, as well as exercising caution while around construction zones.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a car crash near 40th and Randolph...
LFR and LPD responds to car crash near 40th and Randolph Streets
Crowds protested at 27th and O Street on Sunday for what they’re calling a lack of basic human...
Crowds in Lincoln protest for Cuban rights
Tanisha Schlegel, of Lincoln, purchased Delta 8 from 50 Shades of Green Friday morning.
Delta 8 rising in popularity in Lincoln, providing a legal alternative to marijuana
Businesses are now preparing for the possibility of a busy week ahead.
Lincoln businesses prepare for big crowds from NHSFR visitors
Nebraska schools get conflicting advice on virus quarantines

Latest News

Section of Pioneers Boulevard to close Monday
It wasn’t your typical baby shower at Henry Park on Prescott Sunday afternoon. It was a...
Neighborhood baby shower helps provide parents with resources
On Sunday, the small business held their last open daylily garden of the year.
Community takes part in Daylily Open Garden at Hello Gorgeous Gardens
Temperatures on Monday should range from the mid 80s to mid 90s again.
Monday Forecast: Mostly sunny, but smokey skies expected to start the week