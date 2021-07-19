Bolt adds Rob Childress to Husker baseball staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Baseball Head Coach Will Bolt announced the hiring of Rob Childress on Monday as Director of Player Development for the Husker baseball program.

A veteran of college baseball with 30 years of coaching experience, Childress is no stranger to Lincoln, as he served as an assistant coach at Nebraska from 1998 to 2002 and as associate head coach from 2003 to 2005. In his new role at NU, Childress will oversee the personal and athletic development of each individual Husker baseball student-athlete.

“I’m excited to get back to Nebraska and help Will and the rest of the Nebraska baseball staff any way I can,” Childress said. “Nebraska is a special place, and my family and I couldn’t be happier to be back in Lincoln.”

“What an honor it is to have Rob and his family rejoin the Husker baseball family,” Bolt said. “The wealth of baseball knowledge and experience he will contribute to our program is surpassed only by his ability to help motivate and mentor young people. This is a grand slam hire for our program, and we couldn’t be prouder to have him back to represent Husker baseball.”

Childress returns to Haymarket Park after spending the last 16 seasons as the head coach at Texas A&M University. He led the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament a school-record 13 consecutive times (2007-19), including six regional titles and a pair of trips to the College World Series in 2011 and 2017. Childress, who posted a 622-336-3 at Texas A&M, won two regular-season titles and four conference tournament championships during his stint at Texas A&M.

Childress was integral in bringing Nebraska to the forefront of college baseball during his first stint on the Husker coaching staff. During his eight seasons on staff, Husker pitchers produced four of the top five single-season strikeout totals in school history, including a school-record 538 strikeouts in 2005, while issuing fewer than three walks per game in his final five seasons in Lincoln. The team went to the NCAA Tournament six times in a seven-year span, including three appearances at the College World Series. The Huskers won three regular-season Big 12 titles (2001-03-05) and four Big 12 Tournaments (1999-2000-01-05).

Childress graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood in 1990, and earned a master’s degree of science from East Texas State (now TAMU-Commerce) in 1994. He and his wife Amanda have a daughter, Hannah, a son, Maxwell.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.