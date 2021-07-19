Community takes part in Daylily Open Garden at Hello Gorgeous Gardens

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - About 20 miles north of Lincoln in Greenwood, you’ll find Hello Gorgeous Gardens. On Sunday, the small business held their last open daylily garden of the year.

In the middle of the pandemic, Hello Gorgeous Gardens served as a safe, relaxing space for people to spend time outside with flowers, but how it first started and the reason it’s still going is pretty special.

“It grew very organically out of a love for gardening,” said owner Jenny Cich.

The two acres were once filled with soybeans. It’s now home for Jenny and Mark Cich and hundreds of flowers at Hello Gorgeous Gardens.

She said, “If I can have one of something, that’s great. If I can have 10 of something, it’s better. If I could have 100, [it’s even better.”]

It started out as a hobby. “The garden doesn’t pay the bills you need to live here to do this, but it pays the currency of our hearts and souls. It fills the bucket that way,” Cich said.

In 2012, it bloomed. “We’ve added more plants, more customers, more of everything, more of love.”

During a dark time in Jenny’s life, these flowers meant much more, “I went through Lymphoma, and I had a stem cell transplant that same year. So, it was kind of like my ‘something to look forward to’ when all of that was done.”

Now, twice a year, she and her husband Mark hold open gardens. In May, it’s for irises, and in July, it’s for daylillies.

“Nothing makes us happier than when customers have made their selections, take them home and then, send us pictures of how they’re blooming for them,” Jenny said.

These flowers even help spreading seeds of hope into the community.

“Our customers come back, and they’re like, ‘My grandma used to have these kinds of flowers or my mother used to grow these flowers or there’s certain color that brings back certain good memories,” Mark said.

“Being able to share this beauty that we have, knowing that it’s going to all different towns in Nebraska and neighboring states across the country, it’s just fantastic. We love it so much.”

Even though this was the last open garden of the year, Hello Gorgeous Gardens will soon start preparing for the 2022 picking season.

If you want to check them out, visit their Facebook page HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.