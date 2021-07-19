Advertisement

Elkhorn South band director facing felony child abuse charge

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn South High School band director is facing a felony child abuse charge stemming from a complaint spanning two years.

Douglas County Court issued a warrant for Michelle A. Bluford, 55, on Friday, according to court documents.

The warrant lists a charge of intentional child abuse with no injury, a Class 3A felony. That charge could include endangering the life of a child; depriving them of necessities; placing the child in a situation that could lead to sexual exploitation; or forcing the child to engage in prostitution, indecency, pornography, or another situation allowing for sexual abuse.

The complaint filed by Deputy County Attorney Molly Keane on Thursday alleges a minor child was put into an exploitive situation in the span of two years, from June 26, 2017-2019.

Elkhorn Public Schools is aware of the issuance of an arrest warrant for Michelle Bluford, and we continue to cooperate with the Douglas County Sheriff’s office in their investigation. At this time, this remains an ongoing personnel matter. Pursuant to state law, we are unable to respond to questions or provide additional information.

According to an ESHS band website, Bluford has been a teacher for 33 years — 21 of them in the Elkhorn school district. She also taught for six years at Omaha Benson and Ponca Public School, according to her bio on that site, and has also served as president of the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association.

“Her bands, orchestras, and jazz bands have consistently earned Superior Plus and Superior ratings at District Music Contest, state and regional competitions,” the website states.

Elkhorn South band teachers were placed on administrative leave at the end of June as the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigated allegations of an “inappropriate relationship” involving a staff member and a former student. At that time, the school district and DCSO said they could not share further details until the investigation had concluded.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

