Man arrested for DUI after hitting Hastings Police patrol car

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police said one of its patrol vehicles was smashed this weekend after being hit by another vehicle.

The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Baltimore Avenue.

HPD said officers were investigating a hit and run accident on the south side of Hastings prior to the crash.

Police said a patrol car was parked partially on the roadway with red and blue lights activated as well as a rear flashing yellow arrow stick to divert traffic left around the crash.

While on scene, officers saw a pickup truck traveling toward them that didn’t appear to be slowing down. The officers were able to get away from the vehicle before impact.

The driver of the truck, Jared Schmidt, 19, of Blue Hill, was arrested for DUI.

Hastings Police said they are thankful the driver only sustained minor injuries and the officers were not hurt.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday (07-17-2021) Hastings Police Department Officers were investigating a hit and run... Posted by Hastings Police Department - Nebraska on Monday, July 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.