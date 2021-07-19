Advertisement

Man arrested for DUI after hitting Hastings Police patrol car

Blue Hill teen arrested following the crash
A Hastings Police vehicle was damaged after a truck hit it early Saturday morning. The driver of the truck was arrested for DUI.
A Hastings Police vehicle was damaged after a truck hit it early Saturday morning. The driver of the truck was arrested for DUI.(Hastings Police Department)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police said one of its patrol vehicles was smashed this weekend after being hit by another vehicle.

The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Baltimore Avenue.

HPD said officers were investigating a hit and run accident on the south side of Hastings prior to the crash.

Police said a patrol car was parked partially on the roadway with red and blue lights activated as well as a rear flashing yellow arrow stick to divert traffic left around the crash.

While on scene, officers saw a pickup truck traveling toward them that didn’t appear to be slowing down. The officers were able to get away from the vehicle before impact.

The driver of the truck, Jared Schmidt, 19, of Blue Hill, was arrested for DUI.

Hastings Police said they are thankful the driver only sustained minor injuries and the officers were not hurt.

Posted by Hastings Police Department - Nebraska on Monday, July 19, 2021

