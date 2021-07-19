Kawasaki to add 550 jobs amid expansion at Lincoln plant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. announced a major expansion to the company’s current facilities in northwest Lincoln.

According to Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A., the company will spend upward of $200 million on the Consumer Products division at the Lincoln plant, over the next 18 months.

The proposal included an expansion of assembly, paint and welding lines, along with the addition of “significant” automation of some processes at the facility, a press release said. Despite the move, Kawasaki said 550 full-time positions would be added to both the Consumer Products division and the rail car project.

Employment opportunities will include fabrication, welding and assembly primarily for the side by side products and rail car projects.

The current facility covers about 2.4 million square feet and employs more than 2,400 people between the divisions of Consumer Products, Rail Car and Aerospace.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.