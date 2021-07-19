Advertisement

Kawasaki to add 550 jobs amid expansion at Lincoln plant

Kawasaki
Kawasaki(Kawasaki)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. announced a major expansion to the company’s current facilities in northwest Lincoln.

According to Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A., the company will spend upward of $200 million on the Consumer Products division at the Lincoln plant, over the next 18 months.

The proposal included an expansion of assembly, paint and welding lines, along with the addition of “significant” automation of some processes at the facility, a press release said. Despite the move, Kawasaki said 550 full-time positions would be added to both the Consumer Products division and the rail car project.

Employment opportunities will include fabrication, welding and assembly primarily for the side by side products and rail car projects.

The current facility covers about 2.4 million square feet and employs more than 2,400 people between the divisions of Consumer Products, Rail Car and Aerospace.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a car crash near 40th and Randolph...
LFR and LPD responds to car crash near 40th and Randolph Streets
Crowds protested at 27th and O Street on Sunday for what they’re calling a lack of basic human...
Crowds in Lincoln protest for Cuban rights
Tanisha Schlegel, of Lincoln, purchased Delta 8 from 50 Shades of Green Friday morning.
Delta 8 rising in popularity in Lincoln, providing a legal alternative to marijuana
Businesses are now preparing for the possibility of a busy week ahead.
Lincoln businesses prepare for big crowds from NHSFR visitors
Nebraska schools get conflicting advice on virus quarantines

Latest News

LPD: Hero teen saves 7-year-old boy from near drowning
National High School Finals Rodeo - Lincoln
National High School Rodeo Finals expected to bring in $16 million to Lincoln
Johanna on 10/11 This Morning
Meet Johanna on 10/11 This Morning
National High School Rodeo Finals expected to bring in 16 million dollars in revenue to the city of Lincoln