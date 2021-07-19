Advertisement

Lincoln City Council approves Teresa Ewins for Police Chief

Teresa Ewins
Teresa Ewins(1011 NOW)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Teresa Ewins was approved as the next Chief of Police for the City of Lincoln during Monday’s City Council meeting.

The Lincoln City Council held a public hearing on the resolution and the motion to approve Ewins was carried 7-0.

Cdr. Ewins, with the San Francisco Police Department, was selected by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird in late June, following a week of public forums that featured four finalists for the position.

Ewins will start August 30. She is Lincoln’s first openly gay and female police chief.

