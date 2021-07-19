Lincoln City Council to vote on LPD’s next chief Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln City Councilors will gather this afternoon for their regular meeting, but with a significant aspect to it.

Members will hold a public hearing on the resolution appointing Commander Teresa Ewins as the next Chief of Police for the City of Lincoln.

Cdr. Ewins, with the San Francisco Police Department, was selected by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird in late June, following a week of public forums that featured four finalists for the position.

It’s unknown if Ewins or the Mayor will speak at today’s public hearing, but following the conclusion of the public hearing section, councilors are expected to vote on approving Ewins for the job.

If approved, Ewins will start August 30th, according to the council agenda. She would also become Lincoln’s first openly gay and female police chief.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.