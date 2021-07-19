LPD: Hero teen saves seven-year-old boy from possible drowning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are hailing a 16-year-old as a hero this morning after saving a 7-year-old boy from what could’ve been an accidental drowning.

LPD tells 10/11 NOW they were called to a pond just after 8 p.m. late Sunday evening, west of 17th and Hartland Road, on a report of what they say was a water-related accident.

Police say the seven-year-old had walked away from a nearby home and into the pond. A 16-year-old, who was walking by the pond at the time, saw the seven-year-old struggling in the water and ran down to rescue him.

LPD says the two went to a nearby home, received aid from one of the residents, who called 9-1-1. First responders arrived and took the boy to an area hospital. He’s expected to be okay.

Police say there were able to locate the seven-year-old’s parents, who were searching for the boy. No citations were issued by investigating officers.

