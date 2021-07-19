LPD: Shoplifting suspect ran from officers, tried swallowing bag of meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is facing a number of charges following a shoplifting incident at a gas station downtown.

Last week, on Thursday at 1:28 p.m., officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to a shoplifting call at the U-Stop on 10th Street and Lincoln Mall.

LPD said U-Stop employees explained that a man had stolen two bottles of alcohol.

According to police, an officer made contact with the man who was walking in the area of 11th and H Streets.

Police said as the officer tried placing the man in custody, the man thrust his hand into his pocket.

LPD said the officer placed the man on the ground and despite his attempt to resist, placed him in handcuffs.

Additional officers arrived and found a knife in the man’s pocket, as well as a pipe with methamphetamine residue, according to police.

Officers said the man also tried ingesting a plastic bag containing methamphetamine, so the man was medically evaluated at a local hospital before being taken to jail.

The man was arrested and is facing possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, theft by shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.

