Advertisement

Martinez named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Adrian Martinez (Source: KOLN)
Adrian Martinez (Source: KOLN)(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez earned preseason recognition on Monday morning, as he was named to the Maxwell Award watch list.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.

Martinez, who makes his third straight appearance on the Maxwell Award watch list, comes off a shortened 2020 season where he completed 71.5 percent of his passes for 1,055 yards and four TDs, while rushing for a team-high 521 yards and seven scores. Martinez became the third player in program history to lead Nebraska in both rushing and passing in the same season and was the fourth Husker quarterback to lead NU in rushing. His 71.5 completion percentage ranked fifth in Big Ten history and was the fourth-best mark in a Big Ten Conference season.

Martinez, who set NU’s single-game completion percentage record by completing 18-of-20 passes against Iowa, finished his junior year by totaling 412 yards of total offense in the win over Rutgers. In that game, he completed 24-of-28 passes for 255 yards and one touchdown, and he rushed a career-high 23 times for a career-high 157 yards and two scores.

He enters the 2021 season with 13 school records, including NU’s career record for games with at least 400 yards of total offense (five).

Martinez is bidding to be the Huskers’ fifth Maxwell Award winner, along with Mike Rozier (1983), Tommie Frazier (1995), Eric Crouch (2001) and Ndamukong Suh (2009).

The Maxwell Watch List is the first of 16 award watch lists over the next two weeks by the National College Football Awards Association.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a car crash near 40th and Randolph...
LFR and LPD responds to car crash near 40th and Randolph Streets
LPD: Hero teen saves 7-year-old boy from near drowning
Crowds protested at 27th and O Street on Sunday for what they’re calling a lack of basic human...
Crowds in Lincoln protest for Cuban rights
Tanisha Schlegel, of Lincoln, purchased Delta 8 from 50 Shades of Green Friday morning.
Delta 8 rising in popularity in Lincoln, providing a legal alternative to marijuana
Businesses are now preparing for the possibility of a busy week ahead.
Lincoln businesses prepare for big crowds from NHSFR visitors

Latest News

John A. Belot
LPD: Stolen gun, cash, ammunition & meth found in backpack
Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police arrest driver following traffic stop, find stolen gun from North Platte
Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen announced his retirement Monday, July 19, 2021.
Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen retiring
Mainly below average temperatures expected for much of the area today.
Monday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm