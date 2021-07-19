Advertisement

Monday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm

By Brandon Rector
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A change in the weather pattern is in the forecast for this week. Above average temperatures should return to most of the area by the middle of the week. There is a lack of rain chances this week.

Variable cloudiness is expected this morning. There is a small chance (10 to 20%) of some sprinkles or light rain showers this morning in Central and Western Nebraska. Areas of patchy fog are likely through mid-morning today so be aware of reduced visibility if you are going out this morning. This afternoon should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. There is a slight chance of rain in extreme Southeast Nebraska. Temperatures should be at or below average across much of the eastern half of the area.

Mainly below average temperatures expected for much of the area today.
Tuesday will be a little warmer than Monday.
Tuesday and Wednesday look to be mostly sunny and dry with temperatures a little warmer than Monday. An upper level ridge will build into the area this week. This should lead to above average temperatures for the second half of the week. It looks to be humid by then as well so the heat index value could be around or just above 100 Friday and this weekend. Rain chances look slim this week. Much of the area may not see precipitation possible until late Sunday or next Monday.

Gradual warming trend expected this week. There will be a lack of rain chances.
Gradual warming trend expected this week. There will be a lack of rain chances.(KOLN)

