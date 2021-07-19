Advertisement

Neighborhood baby shower helps provide parents with resources

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
It wasn’t your typical baby shower at Henry Park on Prescott Sunday afternoon. It was a neighborhood baby shower.

Meant to connect parent and resources in the community. Data from the Community Health Endowment shows pregnant women in the College View-Calvert neighborhood are less likely than other Lincoln women to get prenatal care in the first trimester, and less likely to have longer breastfeeding persistence.

The organizers said this is supposed to be a bridging event to help families.

“Childcare resources, how to play with your baby, how to promote literacy, how to get food if you’re food insecure,” said Kessia Reyne Bennet, Pastor College View Church. “So many good informational places to visit.”

Parents walked away with free baby items like strollers, diapers, bottles and breast feeding supplies. Organizers plan to stay connected and follow up with families to provide continuous parenting support, gifts and resources.

